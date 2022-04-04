FNF Group (FNF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $46.41, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 0.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FNF Group is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.35 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.62% and -15.9%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.53% higher. FNF Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note FNF Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.63.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

