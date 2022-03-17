FNF Group (FNF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $49.21, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 1.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FNF Group is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion, which would represent changes of -23.04% and -15.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.97% higher within the past month. FNF Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FNF Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.98.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

