FNF Group (FNF) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed at $36.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 11.68% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FNF Group is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.16% and -14.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. FNF Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.6.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FNF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

