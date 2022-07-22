FNF Group (FNF) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $37.89, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.57% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 20.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the year-ago period.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.16% and -14.73%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FNF Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, FNF Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.8, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

