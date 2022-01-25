FNF Group (FNF) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed at $50.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 2.46% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 24.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FNF Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.86, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

