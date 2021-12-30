FNF Group (FNF) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed at $52.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 5.81% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 24.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $13.76 billion, which would represent changes of +36.52% and +27.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.11% higher. FNF Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.45, so we one might conclude that FNF Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

