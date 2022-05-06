FNF Group (FNF) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $40.74, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 7.59% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.51% and -15.9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FNF Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FNF Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

