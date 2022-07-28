FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $39.38, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 5.95% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect FNF Group to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.16% and -14.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FNF Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, FNF Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.59, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.