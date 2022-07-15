FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $36.71, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 4.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 20.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.16% and -14.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FNF Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

