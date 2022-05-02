FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $39.88, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 15.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 11.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.51% and -15.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.37% higher within the past month. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.85.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

