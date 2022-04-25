FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $40.96, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 18.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FNF Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the prior-year quarter.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.51% and -15.9%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.37% higher within the past month. FNF Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.24.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

