FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $42.57, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 15.7% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion, which would represent changes of -20.51% and -15.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.37% higher. FNF Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.59, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

