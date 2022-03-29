FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $50.28, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 4.37% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.9% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FNF Group is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.04% and -15.9%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, FNF Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.91, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

