FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $50.35, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 4.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.25% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FNF Group is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FNF Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.48, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

