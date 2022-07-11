FNF Group (FNF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $37.38, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 4.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FNF Group to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the year-ago period.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.16% and -14.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FNF Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.38.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FNF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.