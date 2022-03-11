FNF Group (FNF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed at $46.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 5.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.96 billion, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $13.16 billion, which would represent changes of -23.04% and -15.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.97% higher. FNF Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, FNF Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.64, so we one might conclude that FNF Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.