FNF Group (FNF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $55.86, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 8.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 24.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, FNF Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.99, so we one might conclude that FNF Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

