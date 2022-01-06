FNF Group (FNF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $53.11, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 2.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FNF Group to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, FNF Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.73.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

