FNF Group (FNF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $52.18, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 2.99% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FNF Group to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $13.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.52% and +27.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.11% higher. FNF Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, FNF Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.4.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.