FNF Group (FNF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 10.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FNF Group to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the prior-year quarter.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.16% and -14.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. FNF Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note FNF Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.26, so we one might conclude that FNF Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

