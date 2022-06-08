FNF Group (FNF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FNF Group (FNF) closed the most recent trading day at $41.91, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 7.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 20.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.3 billion, down 14.45% from the prior-year quarter.

FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $13.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.42% and -14.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% lower. FNF Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, FNF Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.05, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

