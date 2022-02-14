FNF Group (FNF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $47.80, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 13.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. In that report, analysts expect FNF Group to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FNF Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.01, which means FNF Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

