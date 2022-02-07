FNF Group (FNF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $50.05, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had lost 5.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FNF Group is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FNF Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.46.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

