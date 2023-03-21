FNDX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FNDX ETF (Symbol: FNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.60, changing hands as high as $53.87 per share. FNDX shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.50 per share, with $59.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.71.

