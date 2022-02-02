FNDF Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FNDF ETF (Symbol: FNDF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.27, changing hands as high as $33.45 per share. FNDF shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDF's low point in its 52 week range is $30.13 per share, with $34.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.34.

