FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Discloses $226.60K Position in Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL)

Fintel reports that FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,233.91K shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LSE:SHEL) valued at $226.60K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 8,240.80K shares, a decrease of 0.08%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.36% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Dutch Shell is 3,176.24. The forecasts range from a low of 2,474.50 to a high of $6,385.78. The average price target represents an increase of 34.36% from its latest reported closing price of 2,364.00.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Dutch Shell is 367,695MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Dutch Shell. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 1.39%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 694,828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 45,811K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 97.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 4,763.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,750K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,616K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 0.05% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,268K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,865K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 0.57% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 18,480K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,276K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 11.28% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 15,288K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,000K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 13.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.