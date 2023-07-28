FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Discloses $119.64K Position in TotalEnergies SE (PAR:TTE)

Fintel reports that FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,114.16K shares of TotalEnergies SE (PAR:TTE) valued at $119.64K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 2,063.66K shares, an increase of 2.45%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.16% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE is 66.36. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from its latest reported closing price of 54.32.

The projected annual revenue for TotalEnergies SE is 266,651MM, an increase of 11.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 1.24%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.76% to 494,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,044K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,732K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 1.19% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 23,179K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,523K shares, representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 7.32% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,275K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,440K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 12.13% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,136K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,903K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,456K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,750K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 14.41% over the last quarter.

TotalEnergies SE Maintains 5.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

