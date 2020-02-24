FNDF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the FNDF ETF (Symbol: FNDF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.84, changing hands as low as $26.80 per share. FNDF shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDF's low point in its 52 week range is $25.57 per share, with $29.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.89.

