FNDF Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FNDF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FNDF ETF (Symbol: FNDF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.10, changing hands as low as $28.97 per share. FNDF shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDF's low point in its 52 week range is $24.81 per share, with $34.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.98.

