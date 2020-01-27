FNDE Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the FNDE ETF (Symbol: FNDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.28, changing hands as low as $28.00 per share. FNDE shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.98 per share, with $30.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.