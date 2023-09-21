FNDE Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FNDE ETF (Symbol: FNDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.34, changing hands as low as $26.25 per share. FNDE shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNDE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.97 per share, with $28.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.36.
