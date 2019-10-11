Markets
FNDE

FNDE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, shares of the FNDE ETF (Symbol: FNDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.75, changing hands as high as $28.01 per share. FNDE shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

FNDE 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FNDE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.1528 per share, with $29.3628 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FNDE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular