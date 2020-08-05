FNDC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FNDC ETF (Symbol: FNDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.07, changing hands as high as $29.29 per share. FNDC shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.07 per share, with $33.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.30.

