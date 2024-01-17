FNDC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FNDC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FNDC ETF (Symbol: FNDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.18, changing hands as low as $33.02 per share. FNDC shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.11 per share, with $35.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.