FNDA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the FNDA ETF (Symbol: FNDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.21, changing hands as high as $48.60 per share. FNDA shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDA's low point in its 52 week range is $42.35 per share, with $56.0291 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.62.

