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FNCL vs. KBWB: Broad Financial Exposure vs. a Concentrated Bank ETF -- Which Is the Better Buy?

June 12, 2026 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Andy Gould for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the entire financial sector, while the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) offers a concentrated strategy focused strictly on the banking industry.

Both funds provide targeted exposure to the financial services sector. The Fidelity fund seeks to replicate the results of a broad financials index, casting a wide net across the industry. The Invesco fund tracks a more specialized bank index, resulting in a narrower fund that is historically more volatile.

Snapshot (cost & size)

MetricKBWBFNCL
IssuerInvescoFidelity
Expense ratio0.35%0.08%
1-year return (as of June 11, 2026)38.66%6.15%
Dividend yield2.06%1.67%
Beta1.260.87
AUM$5.3 billion$2.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

At a 0.08% expense ratio, FNCL is significantly cheaper for long-term holders than KBWB, which charges 0.35%. This means an investor pays roughly $8 annually for every $10,000 invested in the Fidelity fund, compared to $35 in the Invesco fund. On the other hand, KBWB pays a higher dividend yield than FNCL.

Performance & risk comparison

MetricKBWBFNCL
Max drawdown (5 yr)(49.3%)(25.7%)
Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return)$1,401$1,364

What's inside

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) provides exposure to nearly 400 holdings across the financial sector. Its largest positions include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at 9.8%, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKB) at 7.8%, and Visa (NYSE:V) at 6.6%. Launched in 2013, the fund pays a 1.67% dividend yield.

By contrast, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) is a concentrated play with 26 holdings based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index -- which is composed of large national U.S. money centers, regional banks, and thrift institutions that are publicly traded in the U.S. Its top holdings include Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) at 9.3%, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) at 8.9%, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) at 7.7%. The fund was launched in 2011 and pays a 2.06% dividend yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The choice between FNCL and KBWB really comes down to how much risk you're comfortable taking on -- and what role you want this fund to play in your overall portfolio.

FNCL's breadth is its biggest advantage. With 404 holdings spanning not just banks but also insurers, asset managers, payment processors, and even a small slice of real estate and tech, it functions more like a diversified sector fund than a pure banking bet. That diversity has historically translated into lower volatility -- reflected in its lower beta and its smaller maximum drawdown over the past five years. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, that kind of resilience matters, especially during periods of banking-sector stress like the regional bank failures seen in 2023.

KBWB, on the other hand, is more of a concentrated bet. Its 26-stock roster is dominated by Wall Street's biggest names -- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America -- meaning the fund's performance is tightly tied to how the broader banking industry is faring. When banks are thriving, KBWB can outperform. When they're not, there's nowhere to hide. Investors drawn to KBWB likely believe in a sustained tailwind for big banks -- whether from interest rate dynamics, deregulation, or a healthy environment for dealmaking -- think IPOs, mergers, and debt issuance -- that drives fee revenue for the big Wall Street firms that dominate KBWB's portfolio.

It's worth noting that KBWB has meaningfully outperformed FNCL over the past year, a stretch that has been particularly favorable for large banks. But zoom out to a five-year window and the two funds have tracked much more closely -- a reminder that KBWB's concentrated bet can cut both ways depending on where we are in the cycle.

The cost gap is also hard to overlook. FNCL's 0.08% expense ratio is among the lowest in any sector ETF category, and over a decade or more, that difference can compound meaningfully. KBWB's slightly higher dividend yield offers a modest offset, but for most long-term investors, the math still favors the lower-cost option.

Investors who want broad financial sector exposure with low fees and a smoother ride will likely find FNCL to be the stronger fit. Those with a specific, high-conviction view on banking -- and the stomach for more volatility -- may find KBWB worth a closer look.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Andy Gould has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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