FNCL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FNCL ETF (Symbol: FNCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.69, changing hands as low as $47.55 per share. FNCL shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNCL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.22 per share, with $52.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.52.

