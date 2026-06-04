FNCL Covers U.S. Financials at a Fraction of What IYF Charges. Is the Difference Worth It?

Key Points

iShares U.S. Financials ETF has significantly outperformed Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF on a total-return basis over the past year and five-year periods.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF offers a much lower expense ratio and broader diversification with more than 400 individual holdings.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF maintains a more concentrated portfolio and a longer operational history having launched in 2000.

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Investors may weigh Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) for its low-cost approach and broad diversification against iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:IYF), which offers concentrated exposure and higher historical returns.

These two ETFs provide targeted access to the U.S. financial sector, including banking, insurance, and brokerage services. While they share similar goals, their underlying strategies differ in depth and cost. This analysis explores how their differing portfolio sizes and expense structures impact long-term investor outcomes.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric FNCL IYF Issuer Fidelity iShares Expense ratio 0.08% 0.38% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 2.40% 5.90% Dividend yield 1.70% 1.60% Beta 0.90 0.91 AUM $2.2 billion $3.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost is a major differentiator, as the Fidelity fund is significantly more affordable with an expense ratio of 0.08%. The iShares fund charges 0.30 percentage points more, while its dividend payout is 0.13 percentage points lower than its peer.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric FNCL IYF Max drawdown (5 yr) (25.70%) (25.10%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) ~$1,455 ~$1,576

What's inside

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:IYF) provides concentrated exposure to the sector by holding 142 positions. The portfolio is tilted heavily toward financial services at 99.00%, with 1.00% in real estate and 0.00% in technology. Its largest holdings include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKB) at 10.99%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at 10.49%, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at 4.87%. Launched in 2000, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.91 per share.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) tracks the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25/50 Index, resulting in a broader basket of 404 holdings. It allocates 97.00% to financial services, 2.00% to technology, and 1.00% to real estate. Its largest positions include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at 9.73%, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) at 8.00%, and Visa (NYSE:V) at 6.64%. The fund was launched in 2013 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.23 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Financial stocks are having a complicated moment. U.S. banks entered 2026 facing tariff uncertainty and slower-than-expected deregulation, while payment companies, insurance giants, and asset managers within the broader sector continued to generate strong earnings. The financial sector is not a monolith. What drives a regional bank is completely different from what drives Visa or Berkshire Hathaway.

That distinction matters when choosing between FNCL and IYF. Both track U.S. financials broadly, with JPMorgan and Berkshire anchoring each portfolio. But IYF pulls in more fintech and payment companies that have historically driven stronger returns. FNCL sticks closer to traditional financial sector definitions at a fraction of the cost.

The fee gap is the most compelling part of this comparison. IYF charges nearly five times what FNCL does, roughly $30 more per year on a $10,000 investment. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, that premium demands consistent outperformance to justify. FNCL's lower cost, broader diversification, and solid track record make it the stronger default choice for most investors seeking financial sector exposure.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.