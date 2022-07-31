FNCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FNCB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 20% on the 15th of September to $0.09, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.075. This takes the dividend yield to 3.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

FNCB Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

FNCB Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 7-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on FNCB Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 29%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 17.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqCM:FNCB Historic Dividend July 31st 2022

FNCB Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. FNCB Bancorp has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. FNCB Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like FNCB Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for FNCB Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is FNCB Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.