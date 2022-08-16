FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNCB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.09 on 15th of September. This will take the annual payment to 4.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

FNCB Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for 7 years, FNCB Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 29%shows that FNCB Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 18.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NasdaqCM:FNCB Historic Dividend August 16th 2022

FNCB Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.08 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 24% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that FNCB Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for FNCB Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

FNCB Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for FNCB Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

