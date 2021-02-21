FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.4% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

FNCB Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, FNCB Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 3.4% on its current stock price of $7.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. FNCB Bancorp paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit FNCB Bancorp paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FNCB Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by FNCB Bancorp's 19% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. FNCB Bancorp has delivered an average of 25% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid FNCB Bancorp? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with FNCB Bancorp, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Be aware that FNCB Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.