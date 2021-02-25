FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNCB was $7.6, representing a -4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.98 and a 49.61% increase over the 52 week low of $5.08.

FNCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FNCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76.

