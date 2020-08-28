FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.37, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNCB was $6.37, representing a -32.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.41 and a 25.39% increase over the 52 week low of $5.08.

FNCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FNCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59.

