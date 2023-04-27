FNB's Preferred Stock, Series E Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: FNB.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.813), with shares changing hands as low as $23.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FNB.PRE was trading at a 2.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FNB.PRE shares, versus FNB:
Below is a dividend history chart for FNB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E :
In Thursday trading, FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: FNB.PRE) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FNB) are up about 2.7%.
