FNB's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: FNB.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.813), with shares changing hands as low as $25.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FNB.PRE was trading at a 3.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.92% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for FNB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E :
In Monday trading, FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: FNB.PRE) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FNB) are off about 1%.
