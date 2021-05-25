FNB's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: FNB.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.813), with shares changing hands as low as $27.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.34% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FNB.PRE was trading at a 12.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.11% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FNB.PRE shares, versus FNB:

Below is a dividend history chart for FNB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E :

In Tuesday trading, FNB Corp's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: FNB.PRE) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FNB) are down about 1.6%.

