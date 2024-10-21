F.N.B. price target raised to $18 from $16 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on F.N.B. (FNB) to $18 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm maintains its FY24 EPS forecast and lowered its FY25 and and FY26 EPS views by a nickel to $1.35 and $1.70, respectively.
