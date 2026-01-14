F.N.B. (FNB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that F.N.B. (FNB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $455.81 million, increasing 12% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific F.N.B. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 53.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.9%.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $44.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $42.67 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Performing Loans' should arrive at $129.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $159.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $89.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $84.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking operations' of $6.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $364.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $322.22 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $367.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $325.15 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Insurance commissions and fees' will likely reach $4.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.53 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Capital markets income' at $7.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.57 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Securities commissions and fees' reaching $8.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.99 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Trust services' will reach $11.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.56 million.

F.N.B. shares have witnessed a change of -2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FNB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.