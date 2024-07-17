F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, F.N.B. (FNB) reported revenue of $403.81 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -2.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 54.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 54.1%.

: 54.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 54.1%. Net Interest Margin : 3.1% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $41.42 billion versus $41.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $41.42 billion versus $41.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Loans : $108 million compared to the $111.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $108 million compared to the $111.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $87.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $84.72 million.

: $87.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $84.72 million. Mortgage banking operations : $6.96 million versus $7.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $6.96 million versus $7.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Service charges : $23.33 million versus $30.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $23.33 million versus $30.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Trust services : $11.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.52 million.

: $11.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.52 million. Securities commissions and fees : $7.98 million versus $7.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.98 million versus $7.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Capital markets income : $5.14 million compared to the $6.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $5.14 million compared to the $6.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income: $315.89 million compared to the $322.66 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of F.N.B. have returned +18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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