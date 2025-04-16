F.N.B. (FNB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

F.N.B. (FNB) reported $411.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 58.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.3%.

: 58.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.3%. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus 3.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $43.44 billion compared to the $43.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $43.44 billion compared to the $43.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans : $161 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.10 million.

: $161 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.10 million. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $87.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $87.80 million.

: $87.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $87.80 million. Mortgage banking operations : $6.99 million compared to the $6.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $6.99 million compared to the $6.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $323.85 million versus $320.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $323.85 million versus $320.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Capital markets income : $5.32 million versus $6.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $5.32 million versus $6.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Trust services : $12.40 million compared to the $11.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $12.40 million compared to the $11.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. Insurance commissions and fees : $5.79 million compared to the $5.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.79 million compared to the $5.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income (FTE): $326.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.07 million.

Shares of F.N.B. have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.